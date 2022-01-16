UrduPoint.com

Djokovic's Family 'disappointed' Over Deportation From Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Djokovic's family 'disappointed' over deportation from Australia

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The family of Novak Djokovic said they were "disappointed" by an Australian court's decision to deport the top ranked tennis star Sunday, in a statement published by Serbian media outlets.

"We are very disappointed by a Federal court ruling and the fact that Novak has to leave Australia," the family said in the statement.

"These are difficult moments, notably for Novak, but what we all have to do -- namely us, his family -- is to give him support more than ever," the family added.

The statement was published just hours after Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation from Australia, ending a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashing his dream of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.

Djokovic's family have been amongst his most vocal supporters throughout the ordeal in Australia.

Back home in Serbia, his father Srdjan rallied hundreds of fans of the tennis world number one and at one point said Djokovic had been "crucified" much like Jesus.

"We believe he will come out of this situation stronger and that the time will show what he has been proving beyond any doubt so far, that he is a great champion and a man," the family said Sunday.

Earlier in Australia, Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed" by the federal court's ruling that upheld the government's right to rip up his visa over fears he is stoking anti-vaccine sentiment.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Man Serbia Visa Sunday Family Media All From Government Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

20 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

20 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.