Dr Fehmida condoles death of Maradona

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President, Pakistan sports board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday expressed sorrow on the demise of Argentina Football Legend Diego Armando Maradona.

In her condolence message she said that though Maradona went too early but he left a legacy without limits and void that would never be filled. "Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by the football fans across the world," she said.

The minister prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her sympathy to the bereaved family.