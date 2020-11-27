UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Fehmida Condoles Death Of Maradona

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Dr Fehmida condoles death of Maradona

The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday expressed sorrow on the demise of Argentina Football Legend Diego Armando Maradona

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President, Pakistan sports board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday expressed sorrow on the demise of Argentina Football Legend Diego Armando Maradona.

In her condolence message she said that though Maradona went too early but he left a legacy without limits and void that would never be filled. "Rest in peace, he will never be forgotten by the football fans across the world," she said.

The minister prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her sympathy to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football World Sports Argentina Family

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

1 second ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

2 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

3 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Record of Over 27,000 COVID-1 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.