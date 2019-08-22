UrduPoint.com
Draws Of Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship Held

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:58 PM

Draws of Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship held

The weigh-in of players in different categories and draws of the Punjab Chief Minister National Men and Women Karate Championship were held here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The weigh-in of players in different categories and draws of the Punjab Chief Minister National Men and Women Karate Championship were held here at Nishtar Park sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Thursday informed that the competitions of event will kick off tomorrow, Friday under the banner of Sports board Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at colourful opening ceremony.

Leading karatekas belonging to all four provinces and Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad, Wapda, Army, Police, Railways, HEC and Navy teams will exhibit their skills during the 3-day grand championship.

The men's competitions will be contested in below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 60kgs, below 67kgs, below 75kgs, below 84kgs, above 84kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata categories.

The women events will be held in following categories: (individual kumite) below 45kgs, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 61kgs, below 68kgs and above 68kgs, team kumite, individual kata and team kata.

According the schedule, the following preliminary rounds competitions will be held on the opening day: Men's individual kata, team Kata, below 50kgs, below 55kgs, below 60kgs and women's individual kata, team kata, below 45kgs, below 50kgs, below 55kgs.

The 2nd day's competitions: Men's below 67kgs, below 75kgs, below 84kgs, above 84kgs and women's below 61kgs, below 68kgs and above 68kgs.

The closing ceremony of the championship will also be held at the same venue on August 25 and successful players will be given prizes and trophies.

