Dubai Customs convenes quarterly Consultative Council by video conference

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020) Business and trade groups in Dubai highly praised the stimulus package launched by Dubai government in support of companies and the business sector during the coronavirus crisis.

During the first Customs Consultative Council (DCCC) meeting 2020, organized quarterly by Dubai Customs, representatives and heads of business groups in Dubai confirmed that Dubai always stands with them against any economic challenges.

The video conference meeting was chaired by Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and attended by the higher management team and a number of representatives of business groups and members of the Council.

Following the stimulus package plan announced by Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 per cent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

Dhows and ships registered locally are exempted of any berthing fees. The package also includes the cancellation of the Dhs 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Heads and representatives of business groups in Dubai thanked Dubai Customs for convening the 4th meeting in time during the crisis to listen to their suggestions and share with them the latest knowledge about initiatives and development programs.

They said Dubai Customs with its unlimited support to the business sector is changing the typical image that everybody has of a customs department. Dubai Customs facilitates trade in all possible means without compromising security.

One of the suggestions Dubai Customs heard in the meeting was to exempt masks and gloves from any customs duties during the pandemic.

Tawhid Abdullah, chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) said the stimulus package the government provided will certainly help businesses continue their activities during this hard time.

Nadia Abdul Azziz, President, National Association of Freight & Logistics (NAFL) said the efforts done by the UAE government to tackle the virus and mitigate its impacts on the economy and the business sector are amazing.



Vegetable and Fruit Group thanked Dubai Customs for facilitating foodstuff trade during the crisis confirming that enough commodities are available in the local market at competitive prices.

Director General of Dubai Customs thanked heads of business groups for attending the meeting and reaffirmed Dubai’s resilience to overcome the challenge through the stimulus package initiatives.

“Dubai Customs has handled 4 million customs transactions during Q1,2020, and this is a manifestation of the resilient economy in Dubai being an international economic and business hub. Our advanced systems and infrastructure were behind the streamlined procedures during the last 3 months.”

Ahmed MahboobMusabih added they are studying and evaluating their procedures and operations and how they can be ready to the post-coronavirus era.”

On his part, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division said Dubai Customs formed the Consultative Council to boost communication with the clients and be able to better listen to their suggestions, and complaints.

“Dubai Customs Consultative Council meeting convenes quarterly, and it is an opportunity to exchange latest knowledge and experience among its members. We wouldn’t have achieved this international recognition and excellence without this strategic partnership with the clients. It’s no surprise that Dubai Customs, against the current crisis, managed to meet all the needs of the local market. Dubai external trade in foodstuff in Q1, 2020 reached around Dh11b.” said Al Khaja.

Dubai Customs also organizes a Round Table meeting in a regular basis to discuss the world trade updates and the future prospects.

Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department thanked the attendees and said Dubai Customs has developed a number of innovative channels to better communicate with its clients, who are their partners in success.