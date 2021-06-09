DVA elections; Mushtaq elected as new president

Dr. Syed Mushtaq Shah Wednesday elected as the new president of Abbottabad District Volleyball Association (DVA) during elections 2021-22

However, Khalid Khan Jadoon elected as the General Secretary while Shaukat Hussain elected as the Press Secretary.

Elections for the district body were held under the supervision of RSO Tasawar Khan, Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, District sports Officer (DSO) Waseem Afzal where all secretaries and presidents of registered Volleyball clubs of the district Abbottabad were also participated.

The participants unanimously elected the DFO Sardar Saleem as patron-in-chief, Muhammad Pervez Khan Jadoon chairman, Dr. Syed Mushtaq Shah as president, Khalid Khan Jadoon General Secretary, Sardar Mahboob Senior Vice President and Rizwan Khan Joint Secretary of Abbottabad District Volleyball Association (DVA).

On the occasion, Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, District Sports Officer (DSO) Waseem Afzal congratulated the newly elected body of DVA and said that they would work for the promotion of the game in the region.