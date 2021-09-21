UrduPoint.com

ECB Cancels Its Schedule Tour Of Pakistan After New Zealand’s Decision

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:33 AM

ECB cancels its schedule tour of Pakistan after New Zealand’s decision

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement has said earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) The England Cricket board (ECB) on Monday canceled its scheduled tour of Pakistan for two T20Is in mid-October days after New Zealand had unilaterally pulled out Pakistan tour at the last minute due to “security” alert.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October adding a short women’s tour with double headers alongside the men’s games.

England’s men and women were due to play T20I double-headers in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.

“The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.

“The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments,”.

It also said, “There is the added complexity for our Men’s T20 squad.

We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021.

“We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022,”.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was quick to react, saying he was “disappointed with England for “pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most”.

“Survive we will Inshallah,” he wrote, terming the development “a wake-up call for Pakistan team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses”.

On Sept 17, New Zealand’s men abandoned their tour of Pakistan due to “security threat”.

The media statement of the Pakistan Cricket Board, following the postponement of the first of one day international (ODI), said that New Zealand Cricket unilaterally decided to cancel the series.

