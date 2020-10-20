EFP organize sports awareness seminar

Employer's Federation of Pakistan(EFP) in collaboration with International Organization of Labour and Pakistan Olympic Association organized a seminar to create awareness of sports among youth at the sports ground of Forward group of companies factory in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Employer's Federation of Pakistan(EFP) in collaboration with International Organization of Labour and Pakistan Olympic Association organized a seminar to create awareness of sports among youth at the sports ground of Forward group of companies factory in Sialkot.

Chief Executive officer Forward Group of Companies,Khawaja Masood Ahmed was the chief guest, while Muzammil Sheikh Habib, ILO representative, Nazar Ali EFP board Director, Saad from PWF and Fasihul Karim Siddiqi,Advisor EFP were also present and addressed the seminar.

While addressing,the CE said healthy body and healthy mind were complementary prerequisite for a sportsman and the sports goods industry of Sialkot fully supported promotion of sports as an essential component of 'Decent Work program'.

Vice President,Employer's Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Zaki A Khan said that employers were keen to promote sports,adding that he called upon Pakistan Olympic Association to make special efforts not only to encourage participation of players from sports goods industry of Sialkot in Tokyo Olympics but also to show case socially responsible best practices of Sports Goods Industry at the forthcoming Olympics.

Khalid Mehmood,Secretary General Pakistan Olympics Association, highlighted activities of Pakistan Olympic Association to promote sports among youth,besides contributing to women empowerment, gender mainstreaming and community development.

He announced to hold a quiz competition in collaboration with EFP for worker's children in ten major cities of Pakistan and three qualifiers in the national quiz competition will be sent to Tokyo Olympics.

He also announced to hold of Asian Olympics in Pakistan in 2022 and called upon industrial workers and their children to prepare for their participation in these games.He assured EFP of his full cooperation in joining hands to promote the mission of sports for all.

Earlier,a friendly short ball match of three rounds was played and the prizes were distributed among the winning and runners up teams.