England 67 all out in third Ashes Test

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :England were dismissed for just 67 on the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for 30 runs, with England's collapse leaving them 112 runs behind after Australia made 179 in their first innings.

Joe Denly, with 12, was the only batsman in the innings to reach double figures with England captain Joe Root out for his second successive duck.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and victory in Leeds would see them retain the Ashes.