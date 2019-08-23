UrduPoint.com
England 67 All Out In Third Ashes Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:19 PM

England were dismissed for just 67 on the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets for 30 runs, with England's collapse leaving them 112 runs behind after Australia made 179 in their first innings.

Joe Denly, with 12, was the only batsman in the innings to reach double figures with England captain Joe Root out for his second successive duck.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and victory in Leeds would see them retain the Ashes.

