UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Squad Back Jeered Gomez, Says Chilwell

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

England squad back jeered Gomez, says Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has told Joe Gomez he has the backing of England's squad after the Liverpool defender was booed against Montenegro following his row with Raheem Sterling

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Ben Chilwell has told Joe Gomez he has the backing of England's squad after the Liverpool defender was booed against Montenegro following his row with Raheem Sterling.

Sterling was left out of the Euro 2020 qualifier by England boss Gareth Southgate after the Manchester City star grabbed Gomez in an altercation at the team's training base earlier this week.

The incident is believed to have been caused by lingering ill-feeling following Sterling's clash with Gomez during Liverpool's Premier League victory over title rivals City on Sunday.

With Sterling sidelined, it was Gomez who was jeered by England fans when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 7-0 rout of Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday.

Both Sterling and Southgate condemned the crowd's reaction and England left-back Chilwell insisted no player should be abused by their own fans.

"I have known Joe for a long time and it is not nice to hear that sort of thing," he said.

"No one deserves to get booed, everyone is behind Joe. He is a great player and a great guy and we all support everyone.

Related Topics

Liverpool Nice Euro Sunday 2020 All Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

3 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

6 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

13 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

17 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

9 minutes ago

China central bank injects liquidity in market

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.