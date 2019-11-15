England squad back jeered Gomez, says Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has told Joe Gomez he has the backing of England's squad after the Liverpool defender was booed against Montenegro following his row with Raheem Sterling

Sterling was left out of the Euro 2020 qualifier by England boss Gareth Southgate after the Manchester City star grabbed Gomez in an altercation at the team's training base earlier this week.

The incident is believed to have been caused by lingering ill-feeling following Sterling's clash with Gomez during Liverpool's Premier League victory over title rivals City on Sunday.

With Sterling sidelined, it was Gomez who was jeered by England fans when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 7-0 rout of Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday.

Both Sterling and Southgate condemned the crowd's reaction and England left-back Chilwell insisted no player should be abused by their own fans.

"I have known Joe for a long time and it is not nice to hear that sort of thing," he said.

"No one deserves to get booed, everyone is behind Joe. He is a great player and a great guy and we all support everyone.