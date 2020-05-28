English Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

