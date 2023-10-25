Faisalabad stare defeat against Karachi in QeA trophy final

Faisalabad faced an imminent defeat against Karachi Whites in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) trophy 2023-24 after they lost six wickets for 129 runs in pursuit of a mammoth target of 790 runs in their second innings on the fourth day of the match at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad faced an imminent defeat against Karachi Whites in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) trophy 2023-24 after they lost six wickets for 129 runs in pursuit of a mammoth target of 790 runs in their second innings on the fourth day of the match at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday.

Faisalabad need another 661 runs on the last day with four wickets in hand. Faisalabad Captain Faheem Ashraf is at the crease and will need a herculean effort to stave off an improbable victory.

Faisalabad started their innings on day four with openers Taimoor Sultan and Mohammad Huraira. Huraira lost his wicket after making only five runs off 14 balls while Taimoor made 31 off 73 before being caught by Sarfaraz Ahmed off the bowling of Noman Ali. Faisalabad wicket-keeper Ali Shan made 24 off 43 while left-handed batter Ali Waqas scored 48 off 73 deliveries with nine boundaries, falling only two runs short of a half-century.

Muhammad Irfan Khan and Asif Ali were dismissed in single figures, scoring one off two and three off 13 balls, respectively, before being sent to the pavilion. Faheem Ashraf and Ali Ashraf were the unbeaten batters at stumps with Faheem making 15 not out off 29 balls.

Earlier, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed continued their innings for Karachi Whites with Asad at a solid 60 and Sarfaraz having made one off six deliveries by the end of day three.

Asad then amassed his 31st first-class century by scoring 100 off 201 balls before the lunch break taking Karachi Whites’ score to 350 runs in 92 overs. Karachi Whites then declared their score at 370 in 98.1 overs at the expense of seven wickets.

Sarfaraz ended his run at 73 off 112 deliveries and emerged as the second highest run-getter of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 with a tally of 697 runs in 11 innings while Asad clinched the third position after ending his innings at an impressive 113 off 222 balls, and his tally reading 670 runs in 13 innings.

Khurram Shahzad picked up two wickets for Faisalabad while Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Ali and Arshad Iqbal took a wicket each in the second innings.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Whites 543 all out, 120.2 overs (Saim Ayub 203, Shan Masood 180; Mohammad Ali 3-63, Arshad Iqbal 3-94, Khurram Shahzad 3-120) and 370-7 dec, 98.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 113, Saim Ayub 109, Sarfaraz Ahmed 73; Khurram Shahzad 2-49, Arshad Iqbal 1-41)

Faisalabad 124 all out, 35.5 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 32, Ali Waqas 27; Mir Hamza 5-44, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-50) and 129-6, 41.3 overs (Ali Waqas 48, Taimoor Sultan 31; Asad Shafiq 1-9, Noman Ali 1-15, Mir Hamza 1-31)