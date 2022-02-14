Fakhar steers Qalandars to another home win against Gladiators in PSL 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :High-flying Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore Qalandars record emphatic eight-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League 7 here at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing the target of 142 runs, Lahore Qalandars hero Fakhar Zaman opened the innings with Abdullah Shafique and both added 41 runs for the first-wicket stand. Abdullah left the crease at his personal score of 19. Fakhar then completed his fifth half century of PSL 7 to become the so far top scorer with 469 runs. He smashed 53 hitting 6 fours. After Fakhar's departure, Kamran Ghulam joined Muhammad Hafeez and landed Lahore Qalandars home safely. Kamran Ghulam hammered unbeaten quickfire 55 off 39 balls with the help of 4 fours and 1 six while Hafeez scored unbeaten 9. Lahore attained victory for the loss of two wickets with 18 balls remaining.

Earlier, Qalandars captain Shaheen bashed the fantastic opening side of Quetta Gladiators in the very first over. Jason Roy who has been incredible in the previous two games didn't fight with grace and was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the match, his partner Ahsan Ali also failed to tackle Rashid and lost his wicket at just 8 runs. One after another, James Vince has gotten the same pressure and went back to the pavilion for a duck at the hands of Qalandars captain.

Coming to the crease, Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad tried his best to change the momentum of losing wickets after placing 12 runs on the scorecard. Iftikhar played sensationally and helped his side produce a good score of 142. He made 52 runs on 39 balls with 2 fours and 3 maximums. Umar Akmal also participated in a target of 142. He scored 25 runs. Hassan Khan added 17 runs in the last overs.

Qalandars' bowling attack restricted Gladiators to 141 for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Captain Shaheen and David Weise picked 2 wickets each while Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf bagged one wicket apiece. With the victory, Lahore have got 8 points and occupied the second slot on the points table. For Gladiators, Noor Ahmad and Ghulam Mudassar took one wicket each. Fakhar Zaman was awarded player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Teams,Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan.