Family Guy runs Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kingsâ€™ fans

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) Family Guy grabbed huge Pakistani fans by featuring Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandar’ fans.

Family Guy is an American animated Sitcom which is very popular kids program in the US.

In the sequence, a few Caucasian characters were complaining about a pub being “full of weird foreign sports.

They said that it was full with the fans like those Pakistani hooligans.

“Please you may leave I can tell if you are not rooting for Lahore,” said one of the Qalandars’ fans with Lahore on his jersey.

Another fan said: “ Lahore cricketers are the best and the other are not, dear friends,”. The fans of Karachi kings also give befitting reply to the fans of Lahore Qalandar but it is worth watching.