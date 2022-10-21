UrduPoint.com

Farhan Zaman Out Of CAS Squash Championship Semifinal Race

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Pakistan's hopes to secure a semifinal berth in the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship suffered a big blow as their only quarterfinalist Farhan Zaman lost to Mohamed ElSherbini at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad, on Friday

Farhan, who did not seem at his best was overpowered by his Egyptian counterpart 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 13-11 in 37 minutes battle.

Besides ElSherbini, two more Egyptians and one Hungarian advanced to the last four stage of the championship.

Meanwhile, in Serena-Combaxx sports International Championship for Women, Egyptian players dominated the proceedings in the quarterfinals.

Following are the complete results of the two events:- Men Event: World Ranked-27 Mustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt WR-87 Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 (40 Min), WR-65 Balazs Farkas (HUN) bt WR-80 Yassin Elshafei (EGY) 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3 (43 Min), WR-45 Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) bt WR-69 Curtis Malik (ENG) 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 (48 Min) and WR-28 Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) bt WR-144 Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 13-11 (37 Min).

Women Event: World Ranked-157 Nour Heikal (EGY) bt WR-118 Haya Ali (EGY) 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 (32 Min), WR-82 Malik Khafagy (EGY) bt WR-101 Au Yeong Wai Yhann (SIN) 11-4, 12-10, 11-5 (22 MIN), WR-73 Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt WR-106 Katerina Tycova (GER) 11-5, 11-4, 12-10 (34 Min) and WR-70 Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) bt WR-114 Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) 11-8, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-2 (32 Min).

The semifinals would be played on Saturday as per the following fixtures:- MENS' SCHEDULE: 1. Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) VS Balazs Farkas (HUN) 1345 Hrs 2. Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) VS Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) 1500 Hrs WOMENS' schedule 1. Nour Heikal (EGY) VS Malak Khafagy (EGY) 1300 Hrs2. Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) VS Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) 1500 Hrs.

