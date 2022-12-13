FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament in Loralai

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized All Balochistan General Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament at Loralai with the aim to promote sports culture in the province.

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized All Balochistan General Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament at Loralai with the aim to promote sports culture in the province.

The tournament lasted for six weeks in which a total of 54 teams participated including teams from Islamabad, Multan, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Zhob and Quetta.

The final match of the football tournament was played between the football teams of Popo Club Islamabad and Afghan Hazara Club Chaman.

During the final match, the players of both the teams showed their best performance. Winner and runner-up teams were awarded with cash prizes and trophies.

A large number of fans from across the country including Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan and Peshawar witnessed the match.

Tribal elders and local dignitaries appreciated the efforts of FC for promoting sports culture in Balochistan.