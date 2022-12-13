UrduPoint.com

FC Organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament In Loralai

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2022 | 09:16 PM

FC organizes All Balochistan Lt. Gen Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament in Loralai

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized All Balochistan General Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament at Loralai with the aim to promote sports culture in the province.

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized All Balochistan General Sarfraz (Shaheed) Football Tournament at Loralai with the aim to promote sports culture in the province.

The tournament lasted for six weeks in which a total of 54 teams participated including teams from Islamabad, Multan, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Zhob and Quetta.

The final match of the football tournament was played between the football teams of Popo Club Islamabad and Afghan Hazara Club Chaman.

During the final match, the players of both the teams showed their best performance. Winner and runner-up teams were awarded with cash prizes and trophies.

A large number of fans from across the country including Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan and Peshawar witnessed the match.

Tribal elders and local dignitaries appreciated the efforts of FC for promoting sports culture in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Football Multan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Sports Martyrs Shaheed Zhob Chaman Qila Saifullah Loralai All From Best

Recent Stories

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage ..

SNGPL disconnects 23 meters over compressors usage

5 minutes ago
 Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate ..

Societal behaviour change imperative to eliminate surging threat of breast cance ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul ..

Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations in Istanbul as Useful But Difficult - Russ ..

5 minutes ago
 Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief ov ..

Sanjrani visits Pir Sabir Shah to express grief over demise of his sister-in-law ..

15 minutes ago
 USAID, Sindh Govt start new secondary school

USAID, Sindh Govt start new secondary school

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.