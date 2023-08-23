Open Menu

FIH Hockey5s WC To Kick Off On Sept 3 At Oman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FIH Hockey5s WC to kick off on Sept 3 at Oman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The draw determining the Pools of the very first FIH Hockey5s World Cup will be played in Oman would take place in Salalah, Oman, on September 3, one day after the conclusion of the last qualifiers for this World Cup that will be staged in the same venue.

The FIH Hockey5s World Cup would be played from January 24-31. A total of 16 teams would be competing in both men's and women's tournaments at the World Cup. 13 teams in each category are already known, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In the women's competition, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia (Africa), USA, Uruguay and Paraguay (Pan America), Netherlands, Poland, and Ukraine (Europe), Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji (Oceania) have qualified for the World Cup.

In the men's competition, the participating teams include the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland (Europe), Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria (Africa), USA, Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica (Pan America), Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji (Oceania).

Alongside hosts Oman, the additional three teams from Asia would qualify through the upcoming Asian Hockey5s qualifiers taking place from August 25-September 2 in Salalah, precisely.

The Group stage would consist of 4 Pools of 4 teams each.

