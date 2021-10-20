FIH reveals Jr World Cups schedule

The International Hockey Federation has revealed the pools (four groups of four teams each) and match schedules of both upcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, Men's and Women's

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The International Hockey Federation has revealed the pools (four groups of four teams each) and match schedules of both upcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, Men's and Women's.

The opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 would oppose Belgium to South Africa on November 24 at the Kalinga Stadium, the outstanding venue which hosted the last FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018. The Final would be played on 5 December, said a press release issued here.

Following England's withdrawal, Poland will join the event and play in Pool B alongside the hosts and title holders, India, as well as Canada and France.

Whilst the Men would close the action in India, the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 will start with an opening match involving Ireland and Zimbabwe at the North-West University (NWU) of the academic city of Potchefstroom, situated approximately 120 km west-southwest of Johannesburg. The Final was scheduled on December 16.

The hosts, South Africa, would play in Pool D with Germany, Spain and USA, while the title holders Argentina will join India, Japan and Russia in Pool C.