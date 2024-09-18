FIH shortlist 30 top hockey athletes for awards

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced a total of 30 top hockey athletes to have been shortlisted to win the FIH Best Player, FIH Best Goalkeeper and FIH Rising Star Awards of the Year.

FIH Player of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Gu Bingfeng (CHN), Yibbi Jansen (NED), Nike Lorenz (GER), Stéphanie Vanden Borre (BEL), Xan de Waard (NED), said a press release.

Men: Thierry Brinkman (NED), Joep de Mol (NED), Hannes Müller (GER), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Zach Wallace (ENG).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Cristina Cosentino (ARG), Aisling D’Hooghe (BEL), Nathalie Kubalski (GER), Anne Veenendaal (NED), Ye Jiao (CHN).

Men: Pirmin Blaak (NED), Luis Calzado (ESP), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomás Santiago (ARG), PR Sreejesh (IND).

FIH Rising Star of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Claire Colwill (AUS), Zoe Díaz (ARG), Tan Jinzhuang (CHN), Emily White (BEL), Linnea Weidemann (GER).

Men: Bautista Capurro (ARG), Bruno Font (ESP), Sufyan Khan (PAK), Michel Struthoff (GER), Arno Van Dessel (BEL).

The list of nominees was established by an Expert Panel* composed of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations.

The expert panel was provided access to match data from all international matches held in 2024, including Test Matches, the FIH hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before establishing the final list of nominees.