FIH Shortlist 30 Top Hockey Athletes For Awards
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced a total of 30 top hockey athletes to have been shortlisted to win the FIH Best Player, FIH Best Goalkeeper and FIH Rising Star Awards of the Year.
FIH Player of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Gu Bingfeng (CHN), Yibbi Jansen (NED), Nike Lorenz (GER), Stéphanie Vanden Borre (BEL), Xan de Waard (NED), said a press release.
Men: Thierry Brinkman (NED), Joep de Mol (NED), Hannes Müller (GER), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Zach Wallace (ENG).
FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Cristina Cosentino (ARG), Aisling D’Hooghe (BEL), Nathalie Kubalski (GER), Anne Veenendaal (NED), Ye Jiao (CHN).
Men: Pirmin Blaak (NED), Luis Calzado (ESP), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomás Santiago (ARG), PR Sreejesh (IND).
FIH Rising Star of the Year Award - Nominees- Women: Claire Colwill (AUS), Zoe Díaz (ARG), Tan Jinzhuang (CHN), Emily White (BEL), Linnea Weidemann (GER).
Men: Bautista Capurro (ARG), Bruno Font (ESP), Sufyan Khan (PAK), Michel Struthoff (GER), Arno Van Dessel (BEL).
The list of nominees was established by an Expert Panel* composed of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations.
The expert panel was provided access to match data from all international matches held in 2024, including Test Matches, the FIH hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before establishing the final list of nominees.
Recent Stories
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C'ship1 minute ago
-
Arsenal focus on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown5 hours ago
-
Pak cueists qualify for Snooker World Cup quarterfinals19 hours ago
-
Wellalage, Samarawickrama crowned ICC Players of the Month for August2 days ago
-
China triumphs over Pakistan, advances in Asian Champions Trophy final2 days ago
-
New football central studio launched2 days ago
-
Athletics legend Coe vies with six rivals for IOC presidency2 days ago
-
Pakistan loses to China in semi-finals of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy2 days ago
-
Coe among seven candidates to succeed Bach as IOC president2 days ago
-
PNF Netball Cup from Sep 182 days ago
-
Pak team to feature in SAFF U17 C'ship2 days ago
-
Pakistan wins both matches on first day of Snooker World Cup3 days ago