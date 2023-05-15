UrduPoint.com

Final Spots Locked In As Super League Comes To Completion

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Final spots locked in as Super League comes to completion

Bangladesh's narrow victory over Ireland in Chelmsford on Sunday has seen the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League come to a completion, with New Zealand crowned the overall winners of the inaugural competition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Bangladesh's narrow victory over Ireland in Chelmsford on Sunday has seen the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League come to a completion, with New Zealand crowned the overall winners of the inaugural competition.

The Super League was used as the main qualifying competition for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the top eight teams at the end of the cycle managed to earn their places at this year's 50-over showcase.

New Zealand booked their place and finished on top of the standings courtesy of their 16 victories from 24 matches while reigning World Cup champions England were second with 15 wins from the same amount of games, the ICC said in a press release.

Bangladesh rose to third and narrowly in front of fourth-placed India due to their 2-0 series triumph over Ireland, with their four-run victory over the European side on Sunday the final game of the Super League cycle.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with a stylish 69 at the top of the order and a four-wicket haul from pacer Mustafizur Rahman saw Ireland fall narrowly short from pulling off a series-levelling victory.

Ireland already knew their World Cup fate prior to Sunday's clash, with Andy Balbirnie's side finishing outside the top eight places on the Super league standings and forced into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe during June and July to try and earn a spot at this year's main event.

Pakistan (fifth), Australia (sixth), Afghanistan (seventh) and South Africa (eight) were the other teams to qualify directly for the World Cup on the back of the Super League, leaving West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and the Netherland as teams joining Ireland in the Qualifier tournament that commences next month.

Related Topics

India Cricket Afghanistan World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Same Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe Tamim Iqbal Mustafizur Rahman Turkish Lira June July Sunday Event From Top New Zealand Netherland

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

13 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

13 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

13 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

13 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.