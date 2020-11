Final squads of teams participating in PSL announced

The final squads of the four teams participating in the remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been announced

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The final squads of the four teams participating in the remaining matches of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 have been announced.

The Karachi Kings include Imad Wasim (captain), Amir Yameen, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Owais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan. Sharjeel Khan, Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umar Khan, Osama Mir, Waqas Maqsood and Wayne Parnell (South Africa) while Lahore Qalandars team include Sohail Akhtar (captain), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Fakhr Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese (South Africa), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel (England), Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Raja Farzan, Jaahid Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Dane Villas (South Africa) and Dilbar Hussain.

Similarly, the squad of Multan Sultans include Shan Masood (captain), Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Riley Russo (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanveer, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

The Peshawar Zalmi squad include Wahab Riaz (captain), Amir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin and Yasir Shah.