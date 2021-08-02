UrduPoint.com

First Transgender Athlete In Olympics History Out Of Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:28 PM

First Transgender Athlete in Olympics History Out of Tokyo Games

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender woman in the history of the Olympic Games, failed on Monday to complete any of the lift attempts, effectively finishing her participation in the Tokyo games

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender woman in the history of the Olympic Games, failed on Monday to complete any of the lift attempts, effectively finishing her participation in the Tokyo games.

Hubbard dropped her first attempt at 120 kilograms (264.

5 Pounds), then failed twice to lift 125 kilograms.

Hubbard, who was previously called Gavin, transitioned to female in 2012. Five years later, the athlete won a silver medal at the world weightlifting championship. The 43-year-old fulfilled all conditions of the International Olympic Committee and the International Weightlifting Federation, including the criteria for transgender people, to be selected for the 2020 Olympics.

More Stories From Sports

