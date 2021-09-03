Five matches decided in Peshawar Football League-2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Five matches have been decided in the SEASON-4 Peshawar Football League-2021 at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium here on Friday.

In the first match of Peshawar Football League under the auspices of Youth Glam Welfare Organization, Warsak defeated Afghan tv Pashtun by 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Wahab in the 19th minute. The Afghan TV Pashtun team tried their hardest to level the tally but failed to click due to poor finishing.

The match started at a fast pace and it took momentum when Warsak FC slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt. Wahab was the pick of the pack when he travelled past three defenders before scoring in a beautiful goal in which he even dodged the on rushing goal-keeper.

In the second match, Warrior defeated DC Swabi by 6-2 in another thrilling match. Warrior fully dominated the match and did not give much time to DC Swabi to strike back.

DC Swabi even got two goals lead but later on after leveling the tally 2-2, Warrior fully dominated the match. Shah Faisal scored three, Sohail two and Hamza one for Warrior. Imran and Wasim scored for DC Swabi in the very outset of the match.

In the third match, the food Safety Authority defeated Chitral Darwish by 7-1. For Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI Mosam Khan scored four goals including the first hat-trick of the League while Abbas scored two and Izhar scored one goal while for Chitral Darwish Haris Ahmad slammed in the goal in the dying moments of the match.

In the fourth match, Satori defeated the DC Peshawar team by 1-0. In the fifth match, Hazara Eagle defeated Chitral Markhor by three goals to two. Owais scored two and Shahid scored one for Hazara Eagle while Abbas scored two goals for Markhor Chitral.