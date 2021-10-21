UrduPoint.com

Flood Night Cricket Match On Friday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:57 PM

A Friendly Flood night cricket match would be played between Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Eleven and DC Chakwal Eleven on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A Friendly Flood night cricket match would be played between Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Eleven and DC Chakwal Eleven on Friday.

The match will be played at Dhoke Munshi Cricket ground from 5pm to 8pm, organised by Sustainable Social Development Organisation, collaborating with DCs Rawalpindi and Chakwal.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The purpose of the match was to create awareness among the people about the dengue and Corona vaccination campaign.

