Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:08 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :English Premier League results on Saturday: Chelsea 7 (Mount 8, 85-pen, 90, Hudson-Odoi 18, James 42, Chilwell 57, Aarons 62-og) Norwich 0 Playing later(1400 GMT unless stated) Crystal Palace v Newcastle, Everton v Watford, Leeds v Wolves, Southampton v Burnley, Brighton v Manchester City (1630) Played Friday Arsenal 3 (Partey 23, Aubameyang 45+6, Smith Rowe 56) Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 82) Playing SundayBrentford v Leicester (1300), West Ham v Tottenham (1300), Manchester United v Liverpool (1530)