Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday's 1230GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's 1230GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chelsea 15 10 3 2 35 9 33 Man City 14 10 2 2 29 8 32 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 43 12 31 West Ham 15 8 3 4 28 19 27 Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 Tottenham 13 7 1 5 13 17 22 Man Utd 14 6 3 5 24 24 21 Wolves 14 6 3 5 12 12 21 Brighton 14 4 7 3 13 15 19 Leicester 14 5 4 5 22 25 19 Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 16 Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 16 Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 16 Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 15 Leeds 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 Southampton 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 13 Burnley 13 1 7 5 14 20 10Norwich 14 2 4 8 8 28 10Newcastle 14 0 7 7 16 30 7

