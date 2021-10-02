Football: French Ligue 1 table

French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 8 8 0 0 22 7 24 Lens 9 5 3 1 16 10 18 Marseille 7 4 2 1 14 8 14 Nice 7 4 2 1 15 3 13 Angers 8 3 4 1 11 7 13 Lorient 8 3 4 1 9 8 13 Lyon 8 3 3 2 13 12 12 Monaco 8 3 2 3 11 11 11 Strasbourg 9 3 2 4 13 14 11 Lille 8 3 2 3 11 14 11 Nantes 8 3 1 4 11 10 10 Montpellier 9 2 4 3 16 16 10 Reims 9 2 4 3 10 11 10 Rennes 8 2 3 3 10 9 9 Clermont 8 2 3 3 11 19 9 Bordeaux 8 1 4 3 11 17 7 Troyes 8 1 3 4 8 12 6 Metz 8 1 3 4 9 16 6 Brest 8 0 4 4 9 16 4 Saint-Etienne 8 0 3 5 7 17 3 Note: Nice docked one point for disciplinary reasons