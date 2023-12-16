Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 18 13 3 2 43 14 42
Rangers 16 12 1 3 33 8 37
Hearts 17 8 2 7 17 15 26
St Mirren 18 7 5 6 21 22 26
Kilmarnock 18 6 6 6 18 17 24
Hibernian 18 6 6 6 24 26 24
Dundee 16 5 6 5 20 23 21
St Johnstone 17 4 6 7 12 23 18
Ross County 17 4 5 8 15 24 17
Aberdeen 15 4 4 7 17 25 16
Motherwell 18 3 7 8 20 29 16
Livingston 16 2 5 9 9 23 11