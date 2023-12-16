Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 18 13 3 2 43 14 42

Rangers 16 12 1 3 33 8 37

Hearts 17 8 2 7 17 15 26

St Mirren 18 7 5 6 21 22 26

Kilmarnock 18 6 6 6 18 17 24

Hibernian 18 6 6 6 24 26 24

Dundee 16 5 6 5 20 23 21

St Johnstone 17 4 6 7 12 23 18

Ross County 17 4 5 8 15 24 17

Aberdeen 15 4 4 7 17 25 16

Motherwell 18 3 7 8 20 29 16

Livingston 16 2 5 9 9 23 11

