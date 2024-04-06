Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 31 23 5 3 74 23 74
Rangers 30 24 1 5 67 17 73
Hearts 32 18 5 9 42 32 59
Kilmarnock 32 12 12 8 41 34 48
St. Mirren 32 12 7 13 38 40 43
Dundee 31 10 9 12 44 54 39 --------------------------
Hibernian 32 9 11 12 43 50 38
Motherwell 32 8 12 12 45 50 36
Aberdeen 32 8 10 14 35 49 34
St.
Johnstone 32 7 10 15 24 44 31
---------------------------------
Ross County 32 6 9 17 29 54 27
------------------------------
Livingston 32 3 9 20 20 55 18
Notes
League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated
