Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 31 23 5 3 74 23 74

Rangers 30 24 1 5 67 17 73

Hearts 32 18 5 9 42 32 59

Kilmarnock 32 12 12 8 41 34 48

St. Mirren 32 12 7 13 38 40 43

Dundee 31 10 9 12 44 54 39 --------------------------

Hibernian 32 9 11 12 43 50 38

Motherwell 32 8 12 12 45 50 36

Aberdeen 32 8 10 14 35 49 34

St.

Johnstone 32 7 10 15 24 44 31

---------------------------------

Ross County 32 6 9 17 29 54 27

------------------------------

Livingston 32 3 9 20 20 55 18

Notes

League splits in two after 33 games; second-bottom team enters relegation playoff; bottom team relegated

