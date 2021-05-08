UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:56 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Spanish La Liga results on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Alaves 2 (Pons 30, Joselu 87) Levante 2 (Morales 36, 42) Barcelona 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Cadiz v Huesca (1630), Athletic Club v Osasuna (1900) Sunday Getafe v Eibar (1200), Valencia v Real Valladolid (1415), Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1630), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1900) Monday Real Betis v Granada (1900) Played FridayReal Sociedad 2 (Elustondo 72, Oyarzabal 90+2) Elche 0

