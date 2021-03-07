UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 24 18 4 2 47 16 58 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 56 Real Madrid 25 16 5 4 43 20 53 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 48 ------------------------------------ Real Sociedad 25 11 9 5 42 21 42 Real Betis 25 12 3 10 33 38 39 ------------------------------------ Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 37 Celta Vigo 26 8 9 9 34 40 33 Granada 25 9 6 10 31 42 33 Levante 25 7 11 7 35 34 32 Athletic Bilbao 24 8 6 10 34 28 30 Valencia 26 7 9 10 32 36 30 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 28 Cadiz 26 7 7 12 22 41 28 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 27 Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 25 ---------------------------------- Elche 25 5 9 11 23 37 24 Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 22 Alaves 25 5 7 13 20 39 22 SD Huesca 26 3 11 12 25 40 20 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated.

