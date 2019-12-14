UrduPoint.com
Former Olympic Hurdles Champion Young Injured In Welsh Bus Crash

Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:00 AM

Former Olympic hurdles champion Young injured in Welsh bus crash

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Olympic 400 metre hurdles gold medallist Kevin Young was hospitalised after being involved in a bus crash in Wales, local media reported on Friday.

American star Young, 53, who set a world record at the Barcelona Games in 1992 and won the world title at Stuttgart a year later, was among eight people injured when the vehicle collided with a bridge in Swansea, south Wales, the WalesOnline site reported.

"Tough day trying to get to class, 2 broken ribs and head trauma," tweeted the Californian, who is studying a postgraduate degree at the city's university.

Young posted images on his Twitter account showing the bus roof severely damaged and deep cuts on the top of his head.

