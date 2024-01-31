Open Menu

Formula One Rejects Andretti's Bid To Join

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Formula One rejects Andretti's bid to join

Formula One announced on Wednesday it had blocked US outfit Andretti's bid to join the circuit, citing concerns over the team's level of competitiveness

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Formula One announced on Wednesday it had blocked US outfit Andretti's bid to join the circuit, citing concerns over the team's level of competitiveness.

Andretti, headed up by 1978 world champion Mario and his son, former McLaren driver Michael, had applied to become Formula One's 11th team from 2025 or 2026.

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, in and of itself, provide value to the Championship," Formula One said in a statement.

"The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the Applicant would be a competitive participant," it added.

Andretti Global is the parent company to Andretti Autosport and other Andretti ventures, with teams currently competing in seven series worldwide.

They are most prominent in the IndyCar Series, in which the team fields four cars.

Since Michael Andretti's involvement, the team has won the Indianapolis 500 five times (2005, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2017) and the overall championship four times (2004, 2005, 2007, 2012).

"While the Andretti name carries some recognition for F1 fans, our research indicates that F1 would bring value to the Andretti brand rather than the other way around," Formula One said.

"The addition of an 11th team would place an operational burden on race promoters, would subject some of them to significant costs, and would reduce the technical, operational and commercial spaces of the other competitors," it added.

Audi is scheduled to enter the series in 2026, while Porsche is also in talks with F1.

There are currently 10 teams in the FIA's premier series, which is seeking to build on its increased popularity in the United States.

The series added a second race in the United States in 2022 in Miami, which joined the race in Austin, Texas, with Las Vegas joining last year.

"We would look differently on an application for the entry of a team into the 2028 Championship with a GM (general Motors) power unit, either as a GM works team or as a GM customer team designing all allowable components in-house," Formula One said.

"In this case there would be additional factors to consider in respect of the value that the Applicant would bring to the Championship," it added.

Related Topics

World Company Driver Las Vegas Austin Indianapolis Miami United States Federal Investigation Agency 2017 2016 All From Audi General Motors Race McLaren Porsche

Recent Stories

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FC ..

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

18 minutes ago
 IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

18 minutes ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

19 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offere ..

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

22 minutes ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

22 minutes ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

20 minutes ago
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

20 minutes ago
 PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

20 minutes ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

20 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

20 minutes ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports