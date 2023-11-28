Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sohaib Maqsood and Amir Yamin claim on social media that Sakrand police solicited bribes as they traveled from Karachi to Multan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2023) In a recent incident, the Sindh police apprehended four officers accused of accepting bribes from Pakistani cricketers during their road journey.

Sohaib Maqsood and Amir Yamin claimed on social media, specifically on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Sakrand police solicited bribes as they traveled from Karachi to Multan.

Maqsood detailed the encounter, stating, “Travelling from Karachi to Multan, Sindh police stopped us after 50 km, demanding money. Despite explaining that we are international cricketers returning from a match in Karachi, they took 8,000 rupees and let us go. Corruption at its peak in Sindh police,”.

Amir Yamin echoed the sentiment, adding, “This wouldn't happen in Punjab or any other province of Pakistan. At Sakrand police station,”.

The reports suggested that the implicated officers have been arrested, and a case has been filed against them.

Furthermore, the SHO and head inspector of Sakrand police station have been suspended from duty.

The Shaheed Benazirabad DIG, in an inquiry report, confirmed the cricketers' claims, saying that the incident occurred on the superhighway between 12 am and 1 am on Monday night.

The inquiry findings will be forwarded to the Sindh IGP.