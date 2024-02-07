Four More Matches Decided
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter-District cricket Tournament.
The highlights of the day's play were deadly bowling by Hassan Shahab and Muhammad Makki, according to a communique on Wednesday.
Scores in Brief:
Zone-II Blues beat Zone-III Reds by 6 Wickets at Naya Nazimabad Ground.
Zone-III Reds 140 all out in 35.2 overs. Abdullah Marwat 40, Shahroz Siddiqui 36, Syed M. Mehdi 25. Hassan Bin Shahab (rlb) 6/27.
Zone-II Blues 141/4 in 29.4 overs. Obaid ur Rehman 86 9x4 6x4, Hamza Sarwar 40.
In the 2nd Match Zone-I Whites beat Zone-II Reds by 53 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-I Whites 168/9 in 45 overs. Zubair Dilawar 35, Wahab Zafar 27, Haider Ali 26. Sikandar Ali (ob) 4/12, Umer Eijaz 2/23.
Zone-II Reds 115 all out in 37.1 overs. Sikandar Hasan 53.
Umair Sheikh (rls) 4/12, Ahhmed Farooq (sla) 3/32.
M.Osama 2/8.
In the 3rd Match at Oval Cricket academy NBP Stadium Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-VII Reds by 140 runs. Zone-VI Blues 269/8 in 45 overs. Saifullah 96 7x4. 7x6 not out, Muhammad Ali 52, Nadir Shah 28, Adeel Meo 26,Malik Faizan 23. Luqman Shah (mf) 4/49, Saad Bin Yousuf 2/55.
Zone-VII Reds 129 all out in 36 overs. Sadam Khan 57, Gahangir Javed 22. Muhammad Makki (mf) 5/34, Nadir Shah (sla) 3/29.
In the last match of the day Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-II Greens by 21 runs at RLCA (G) . Zone-VII Whites 227/9 in 45 overs. Muhammad Majeed 86 9x4 1x6, Hamza Qureshi 79 8x4 2x6, Zain ul Haq 26. Izahar ul Haq (mf) 3/52, Munir ur Rehman 2/38, Ahsan ullah 2/39.
Zone-II Greens 206 all out in 38.3 overs. M.Jalib Sheikh 47, Owais Ali Khan 40, Munir ur Rehman 25, Wajih Fawad 23. Najeeb ur Rehman (mf) 4/47, Fawad Khan 2/20, Aftab Khan 2/56.
Recent Stories
Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling
Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..
Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP
Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
More Stories From Sports
-
WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final43 minutes ago
-
Tah strikes late to send Leverkusen to German Cup semis8 minutes ago
-
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final2 hours ago
-
Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?2 hours ago
-
PSL online ticket booking website recovered5 hours ago
-
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea6 hours ago
-
Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle9 hours ago
-
Tamasha to live stream PSL 926 minutes ago
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead20 hours ago
-
Kabaddi tournament played1 day ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 day ago
-
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played1 day ago