Four more matches decided

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Four more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter-District cricket Tournament.

The highlights of the day's play were deadly bowling by Hassan Shahab and Muhammad Makki, according to a communique on Wednesday.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-II Blues beat Zone-III Reds by 6 Wickets at Naya Nazimabad Ground.

Zone-III Reds 140 all out in 35.2 overs. Abdullah Marwat 40, Shahroz Siddiqui 36, Syed M. Mehdi 25. Hassan Bin Shahab (rlb) 6/27.

Zone-II Blues 141/4 in 29.4 overs. Obaid ur Rehman 86 9x4 6x4, Hamza Sarwar 40.

In the 2nd Match Zone-I Whites beat Zone-II Reds by 53 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-I Whites 168/9 in 45 overs. Zubair Dilawar 35, Wahab Zafar 27, Haider Ali 26. Sikandar Ali (ob) 4/12, Umer Eijaz 2/23.

Zone-II Reds 115 all out in 37.1 overs. Sikandar Hasan 53.

Umair Sheikh (rls) 4/12, Ahhmed Farooq (sla) 3/32.

M.Osama 2/8.

In the 3rd Match at Oval Cricket academy NBP Stadium Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-VII Reds by 140 runs. Zone-VI Blues 269/8 in 45 overs. Saifullah 96 7x4. 7x6 not out, Muhammad Ali 52, Nadir Shah 28, Adeel Meo 26,Malik Faizan 23. Luqman Shah (mf) 4/49, Saad Bin Yousuf 2/55.

Zone-VII Reds 129 all out in 36 overs. Sadam Khan 57, Gahangir Javed 22. Muhammad Makki (mf) 5/34, Nadir Shah (sla) 3/29.

In the last match of the day Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-II Greens by 21 runs at RLCA (G) . Zone-VII Whites 227/9 in 45 overs. Muhammad Majeed 86 9x4 1x6, Hamza Qureshi 79 8x4 2x6, Zain ul Haq 26. Izahar ul Haq (mf) 3/52, Munir ur Rehman 2/38, Ahsan ullah 2/39.

Zone-II Greens 206 all out in 38.3 overs. M.Jalib Sheikh 47, Owais Ali Khan 40, Munir ur Rehman 25, Wajih Fawad 23. Najeeb ur Rehman (mf) 4/47, Fawad Khan 2/20, Aftab Khan 2/56.