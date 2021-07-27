French Female Judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou Wins Gold Medal in -63 KG category at Tokyo Games

French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the Olympic gold medal after defeating Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak in the final of the -63 kg weight category among women on Tuesday

Athletes from Italy and Canada claimed Bronze medals.