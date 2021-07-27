- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- French Female Judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou Wins Gold Medal in -63 KG category at Tokyo Games
French Female Judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou Wins Gold Medal In -63 KG Category At Tokyo Games
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:14 PM
French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the Olympic gold medal after defeating Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak in the final of the -63 kg weight category among women on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the Olympic gold medal after defeating Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak in the final of the -63 kg weight category among women on Tuesday.