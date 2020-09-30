Fulham loan Lookman from Leipzig

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham have signed striker Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly promoted Premier League outfit Fulham have signed striker Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old former Charlton and Everton forward said Fulham boss Scott Parker's passion had persuaded him to make the switch to southwest London to help bolster a team that has struggled on their return to the top-flight.

"I'm glad to have it over the line and done now, I'm glad I can be here to help the team," said Lookman.

"After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have."Parker's men have conceded 10 goals in losing their opening three games, including a 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Monday.

Fulham's next match is Thursday's League Cup fourth-round clash at Brentford, who will be seeking revenge after losing last month's Championship play-off final to Fulham.