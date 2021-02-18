The three-day 120th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore on Thursday began at a grand inaugural ceremony at the University's New Oval, located at its New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The three-day 120th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore on Thursday began at a grand inaugural ceremony at the University's New Oval, located at its New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku. About 8,000 students of the University are participating in the annual sports including the march past, athletics meet and gymkhana events.

The GCU athletes took oath that they would take part in annual games abiding by the rules and in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of sports and the honour of their teams.

Eminent Old Ravian and Chairman Planning and Development, Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony also attended by a good number of foreign students and faculty members. About 26 contingents participated in the grand march past, while the musicians hailing from GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society (NAMS) presented special anthems.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi laid stress on providing sports and co-curricular opportunities to students, saying that they were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students, so they should be widely promoted right from the schools.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal said it was matter of great pride for him to be invited as chief guest on the annual sports of his own alma mater. He also talked about importance sports in student's life.

The Department of Political Science bagged the trophy for the best march-past contingent. Department of Botany stood second, while contingents of the Department of Physical education and Department of Commerce and Finance were adjudicated third.

The first day of the annual sports conducted other competitions including tug of war competitions and 800-metre race which was won by Waseem Akram from Physical Education Department. In 60-metre race (Girls), Physical Education student Hadiqa clinched the first position.

The most enthralling Gymkhana events which include Ministerial Staff Race, Naib Qasid Race, Four Legged Race, cricket Throw Ball for Girls, Pillow Fighting, Staff Children Race, Stilt Race, 60-Metre Race, Sack Race, Chatti Race for Girls and Obstacle Race will be held at the closing ceremony at GCU Oval Ground, Main Campus on Friday.