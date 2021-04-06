UrduPoint.com
German FA Puts Pressure On Euro 2020 Host City Munich To Allow Fans

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:27 PM

German FA puts pressure on Euro 2020 host city Munich to allow fans

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The German FA has urged health authorities in Munich to make it possible for spectators to be admitted to Euro 2020 matches at the Allianz Arena, ahead of UEFA's deadline for host cities on Wednesday.

"I call on the city of Munich and Bavaria's regional government to make every effort to present a solid scenario that will allow for, at least, a partial public attendance of matches in Munich," Rainer Koch, a German Football Association (DFB) vice-president, told AFP subsidiary SID.

Munich's Allianz Arena is scheduled to host Germany's pool matches against France on 15 June, Portugal (19 June) and Hungary (23 June), as well as a quarter-final (July 2).

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches played "in front of empty stands" at the Euros.

However, fans have been not allowed to watch live matches at the Allianz Arena, home of club world champions Bayern Munich, since March 2020 due to the hygiene rules in Bavaria.

Now time has almost run out.

European football's governing body has given all 12 host cities until Wednesday to present their hygiene concepts to allow at least small numbers of fans into stadiums.

Cities that fail to do so risk having their matches relocated to other venues.

"In other countries, not only is the pace of vaccinations clearly faster, but the development and implementation of scenarios to accommodate spectators is much more advanced," Koch added.

