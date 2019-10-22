Girls proving skills in every field: Shahid Afridi

Former captain of national cricket team Shahid Afridi said on Tuesday that girls were proving their leadership qualities through their skills in every field of life

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain of national cricket team Shahid Afridi said on Tuesday that girls were proving their leadership qualities through their skills in every field of life.

Speaking at a fundraiser here at Women University, he said that women play a significant role for a good society and special attention should be paid towards their education.

An educated woman plays a vital role for a prosperous society, Afridi said and added that he would include his daughters to join him for fund raising for girls.

Shahid Afridi reached Multan on Sunday evening from where he had started fund raising campaign tilted 'Education for All Children Especially Our Daughters" under SA Road to Education wherein, he would visit 15 plus cities of Punjab.

He informed that women university was providing the best quality education to females of South Punjab, adding that it was a historical Alma mater.

Boom, Boom as he is known among his fans ensured his all out efforts for the betterment of Women University.

He informed that he had travelled across the world but had not discovered a country like Pakistan.

WU Vice Chancellor, Dr Uzma Qureshi, said that students, faculty and staff vowed to support his cause and signed an agreement to be part of his foundation not just for the cause but for the development of the country.

She stated that Shahid Afridi was a national hero and we are proud of him.

A large number of students, faculty members and staffers attended the fundraiser.