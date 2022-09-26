UrduPoint.com

Golf: LPGA NW Arkansas Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Golf: LPGA NW Arkansas scores

Los Angeles, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the PGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas (x-won at 2nd playoff hole.

USA unless noted, par-71): 196 - x-Atthaya Thitikul (THA) 67-61-68, Danielle Kang 67-65-64 197 - Chella Choi (KOR) 69-63-65 199 - Pornanong Phatlum (THA) 68-65-66 200 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-67-65, Lizette Salas 68-67-65, Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-66-67, He Muni (CHN) 66-66-68, Charley Hull (ENG) 66-66-68, Megan Khang 64-68-68, Ryann O'Toole 64-68-68201 - Lee-Anne Pace (RSA) 68-68-65, Cheyenne Knight 68-66-67, Jenny Shin (KOR) 66-68-67, Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-65-69202 - Dewi Weber (NED) 70-66-66, Jessica Korda 69-66-67, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-67-67, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 64-70-68, Lilia Vu 65-65-72

