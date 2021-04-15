Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the government wants to see the game of football revived and all steps must be taken in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the government wants to see the game of football revived and all steps must be taken in this regard.

Dr. Fehmida had invited the delegation of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Normalization Committee for the meeting here at her office to resolve their issues, said a press release issued here.

President Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik was out of the country therefore another meeting would soon be held with the NC to hear their stance.

The minister said the government as a neutral observer wants to hear both sides and wants the Normalization Committee to conduct fair elections.

"The government wants that football games should be revived for the sake of football fans and all steps must be taken for the betterment of players and officials which require cooperation from all stakeholders," she said.

PFF delegation briefed its stance to the minister after being banned by FIFA. The members of the PFF delegation said we have not violated FIFA's mandate and the new Normalization Committee (NC) does not have their representation in it. NC should be properly represented, unbiased and come up with the road map for elections.

The minister said the government was ready to play its role to resolve these issues as an impartial mediator. The meeting was also attended by Secretary IPC, Vice President Sport's board and DG Pakistan sports Board (PSB).