UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants Football's Revival: Dr Fehmida

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

Govt wants football's revival: Dr Fehmida

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the government wants to see the game of football revived and all steps must be taken in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the government wants to see the game of football revived and all steps must be taken in this regard.

Dr. Fehmida had invited the delegation of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Normalization Committee for the meeting here at her office to resolve their issues, said a press release issued here.

President Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik was out of the country therefore another meeting would soon be held with the NC to hear their stance.

The minister said the government as a neutral observer wants to hear both sides and wants the Normalization Committee to conduct fair elections.

"The government wants that football games should be revived for the sake of football fans and all steps must be taken for the betterment of players and officials which require cooperation from all stakeholders," she said.

PFF delegation briefed its stance to the minister after being banned by FIFA. The members of the PFF delegation said we have not violated FIFA's mandate and the new Normalization Committee (NC) does not have their representation in it. NC should be properly represented, unbiased and come up with the road map for elections.

The minister said the government was ready to play its role to resolve these issues as an impartial mediator. The meeting was also attended by Secretary IPC, Vice President Sport's board and DG Pakistan sports Board (PSB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Sports Road FIFA All From Government

Recent Stories

68 deaths, 2870 new cases of coronavirus reported ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to expeditiously complete CPEC ..

2 minutes ago

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 576,000 Last Week - La ..

2 minutes ago

French Foreign Ministry Dissatisfied With Regional ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes New Sanctions on Prigozhin's Network in ..

6 minutes ago

WHO Finds No Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccines Causing ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.