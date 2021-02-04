UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Griezmann Double Inspires Barca Cup Comeback Against Granada

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Griezmann double inspires Barca cup comeback against Granada

Madrid, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Antoine Griezmann led Barcelona back from the brink on Wednesday as the Catalans beat Granada 5-3 after extra-time to win a riveting cup tie and reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barca looked set to crash out at Los Carmenes when Granada led 2-0 with two minutes of normal time remaining but Griezmann scored one goal in the 88th minute and then set up Jordi Alba for a dramatic equaliser in the 92nd.

Griezmann headed his team in front in extra-time only for Granada's Fede Vico to make it 3-3 with a penalty.

Yet Frenkie de Jong's finish and a thumping volley from Alba, also set up by Griezmann, sent a relieved Barcelona through.

Ronald Koeman admitted the Copa del Rey is his team's "shortest route" to a trophy this season and with Atletico Madrid 10 points clear in La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain to come in the Champions League, it may prove their only route too.

Granada, though, came within a whisker of another huge upset as goals from Robert Kenedy and Roberto Soldado put them in sight of the last four.

Instead, Koeman's side rallied, with Lionel Messi the architect and Griezmann delivering surely his best performance since he joined Barcelona from Atletico 18 months ago. The Frenchman now has six goals and seven assists in his last nine games.

Barca's reward is a place in the semis and they will be heavy favourites after early exits for Atletico and Real Madrid.

They join Sevilla, who beat Almeria on Tuesday, and Levante, who also came through after extra-time for a surprise 1-0 win against Villarreal.

Real Betis or Athletic Bilbao play on Thursday for the last spot.

Samuel Umtiti was at fault for Granada's opening two goals, first robbed by Alberto Soro, who fired a quick pass across for Kenedy to score, and then outrun by Soldado, who finished into the corner.

Sergi Roberto went off with what looked like a hamstring strain and Barca searched for a way back.

Francisco Trincao and Messi both hit the woodwork while Griezmann drew a smart save from goalkeeper Aaron Escandell with a bicycle kick.

Finally the pressure told in the 88th minute, Griezmann sliding onto Messi's curled pass to the back post and catching it on the bounce, the ball cannoning off the goalkeeper and in.

Granada had four minutes of added time to survive and they held out for only two, a carbon-copy pass from Messi finding Griezmann in the same spot, this time the striker heading across for Alba to nod in.

Luis Suarez could still have won it for Granada in normal time but drove wide when sent clear and it looked like Barca had it wrapped up when Griezmann scored again in extra-time, heading in Alba's cross from the left.

Granada struck back almost immediately, though, Sergino Dest knocking over Carlos Neva in the box and Fede Vico converting the penalty, only for Barcelona to find a fourth. Messi's shot was parried out for De Jong to poach the rebound.

Granada were on the ropes and a fifth proved the knock-out blow. Griezmann swept a superb pass out to Alba, who nonchalantly volleyed in for perhaps the best goal of a thrilling night.

Related Topics

Soro Granada Almeria Bilbao Barcelona Same Cuban Peso May Post From Best Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

9 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

9 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

9 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

10 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.