Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket league

Mirpurkhas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas on Tuesday hosted a two-day Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Double Wicket Wheelchair cricket League was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto (Gama Stadium) in honor of Jinnah's birth anniversary.

According to the Gulistan e Mazooreen officials, ten teams participated in the tournament in which, Youth sports Committee Mirpur nKhas, Pakistan Helpline Mirpur Khas, Naya Kadam Akhamtin Mirpur Khas, DIP Department, Mirpur Khas Tigers, MSSA Mirpur Khas, Rotary Club Mirpur Khas Mango City, MSSWA Mirpur Khas, Dastgiri Welfare Organization Mirpur Khas and the host team Gulistan e Mazoreen Mirpur Khas participated.

Youth Sports Committee and Pakistan Helpline teams were reached in the finals. Youth Sports Committee emerged victorious, scoring 31 runs in the final. Chief Guest Afaq Ahmed Khan praised the Gulistan e Mazoreen Mirpurkhas's committee to organized the league on Jinnah's birthday.

