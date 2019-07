Hamid wins u14 tennis title

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Hamid Israr beat Mathair Mohammad by 5-3, 4-1 in the Boys singles under-14 final of the 2nd Chairman JSCS Open Tennis Championships at DA Creek Club, Karachi on Saturday.

In boys u12 semifinals, Husnain Ali beat Dhuraf Das by 4-0, 4-0 while Haider Ali beat Hamza Ali by 4-1, 4-1, said a press release issued here.

In boys u10 semifinals, Hamza Ali beat Dhuraf Das by 4-2, 4-2 while Abubakar beat Samer Zaman by 4-0, 4-1.

Sara Mansoor beat Meheq Khokhar by 6-0, 6-1 in ladies singles final.

In men's doubles final, Asad Ali, Kalim beat Talha Waheed, Rafi Derbari by 7-6, 6-4.

In wheelchair men's doubles final, Ayub, Irfan beat Yasir, Shahbaz by 6-2, 6-2.

In special men's singles final, Asim beat Mazhar by 10-9, 10-8.

In special ladies singles final, Sadia beat Marry by 10-2, 10-6.