'Happiest man alive': Hojlund joy after ending Man Utd drought

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Rasmus Hojlund admitted he was the "happiest man alive" after the Manchester United striker finally scored his first Premier League goal to seal Tuesday's dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

Hojlund had gone 14 games without a league goal since his August move from Atalanta for £72 million ($91 million).

The Dane, who had scored five times in the Champions League for United, saved his maiden Premier League strike for the perfect moment when he swivelled to fire home off the post in the 82nd minute.

That capped United's recovery from two goals down to beat title-chasing Villa at Old Trafford, ending the hosts' four-game winless run in all competitions.

Hojlund appeared on the brink of tears during his wild goal celebration and he said: "It has been a while but yes I am very happy.

"I am the happiest man alive right now. You can see from the celebrations as well."

Amid a difficult season for both Erik ten Hag's side and Hojlund, the 20-year-old insisted he never lost faith in his ability.

"As the manager has said before I have scored a few goals in the Champions League but of course it has been a while in the Premier League before scoring. Now I have got it and I hope I can just build on that and keep going," he said.

"First-time finish in off the post, good finish so I'm happy. I'm happy for the three of us attackers as well because we showed a lot of character today, and a lot of confidence."