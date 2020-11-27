UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Happy Cow Polo For Peace II For Pakistan Polo Cup: Day 4

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup: Day 4

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Diamond Paints/FG Polo set main final clash against Barry's after winning their respective matches in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 semifinals played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan heroics helped Barry's overpower Pricemeter.pk by 9-6 1/2 in the first semifinal. Hamza, who emerged as hero of the day from the winning side, contributed with superb six goals while Ernesto Trotz equally played well and contributed with a hat-trick. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem struck one.

Tom Brodie excelled in Diamond Paints/FG Polo's comfortable 7-4 triumph over Remounts in the second semifinal. Tom Brodie was star of the day for Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a classic contribution of three goals while the remaining one goal came from Mir Huzaifa Ahmed.

From the losing side, Jamie Le Hardy hammered a hat-trick while Imran Shahid converted one goal.

Before the semifinals, D Polo outpaced Colony team by 7-3.5. From the winning team, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas thrashed two and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, James Fewster slammed in a hat-trick.

The challenging and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and players of different teams.

The subsidiary and main finals will be played on November 29 at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Polo November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

42 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

1 hour ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.