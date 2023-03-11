HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by nine runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2023) Multan Sultans beat Gladiators by nine runs at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.

Sultans had set a new record of making highest target of 263 runs during the ongoing tournament of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 against Quetta Gladiatos at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.

Sultans displayed the highest quality of batting as Usman got things underway with a majestic 120 off 43 balls and then then Rizwan continued to find boundaries every over in tonight fixture with Gladiators.

The pacers of Gladiators failed to control the Sultans who made the target against the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

Muhammad Nawaz is leading Quetta in the absence of Sarfraz Ahmed who also missed the previous match as he received injury on his figure and could not recover.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan