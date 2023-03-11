UrduPoint.com

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans Beat Quetta Gladiators By Nine Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2023 | 07:13 PM

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by nine runs

The Gladiators could make 253 runs while chasing the target of 263 runs set by Sultans at Rawalpindi Ground on Saturday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2023) Multan Sultans beat Gladiators by nine runs at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.

The Gladiators fought well but could make only 253 runs while chasing the target of 263 runs set by Sultans.

Sultans had set a new record of making highest target of 263 runs during the ongoing tournament of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 against Quetta Gladiatos at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday.

Sultans displayed the highest quality of batting as Usman got things underway with a majestic 120 off 43 balls and then then Rizwan continued to find boundaries every over in tonight fixture with Gladiators.

The pacers of Gladiators failed to control the Sultans who made the target against the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans at Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

Muhammad Nawaz is leading Quetta in the absence of Sarfraz Ahmed who also missed the previous match as he received injury on his figure and could not recover.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan

Related Topics

Quetta Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi David Anwar Ali Mohammad Hafeez Sarfraz Ahmed Umar Akmal Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Afridi Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

15 seconds ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

17 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

20 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

21 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

21 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.