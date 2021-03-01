UrduPoint.com
Hornets Beat Kings 127-126 With Monk's 3-point Play

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:46 PM

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 127-126 after Malik Monk completed a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left in the game late Sunday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 127-126 after Malik Monk completed a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left in the game late Sunday.

The Kings were up by 8 points with 1 minute remaining in the game, but Charlotte made an improbable comeback to steal this one.

Monk came off the bench to score 21 points while P.J. Washington scored a career-high 42 points against the Kings.

LaMelo Ball had a double-double with 24 points and 12 assists, while Miles Bridges added 13 points for the Hornets.

Buddy Hield had 30 points and Harrison Barnes played with 28 points for the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox also finished with 20 points and 14 assists.

The Kings suffered their 10th loss in the 11 last games, they now have 13 wins and 21 losses.

The Hornets have 16 wins and 17 defeats.

- Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to victory over Clippers The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 as Giannis Antetokounmpo was impressive by scoring 36 points late Sunday.

Antetokounmpo also produced 14 rebounds and five assists as Khris Middleton played with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo added 11 points and Brook Lopez scored 10 points for the Bucks.

For the losing side, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Paul George scored 16 points.

Serge Ibaka posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Lou Williams came off the bench to add 14 points for the Clippers.

The third-place Bucks improved to 21-13 win/loss in the Eastern Conference and the Clippers recorded 24 wins and 12 losses to be in third spot in the Western Conference.

Results: Milwaukee Bucks - Los Angeles Clippers: 105-100 Boston Celtics - Washington Wizards: 111-110 Detroit Pistons - New York Knicks: 90-109 Miami Heat - Atlanta Hawks: 109-99 Houston Rockets - Memphis Grizzles: 84-133 Los Angeles Lakers - Golden State Warriors: 117-91 Minnesota Timberwolves - Phoenix Suns: 99-118Sacramento Kings - Charlotte Hornets: 126-127

