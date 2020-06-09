UrduPoint.com
Iannone Appeals Doping Ban, WADA Asks For Extension

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Iannone appeals doping ban, WADA asks for extension

Paris, June 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has appealed his 18-month doping ban as WADA asked for the suspension to be extended to four years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Tuesday.

"Andrea Iannone seeks to have the Challenged Decision annulled, whereas WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) requests that the Challenged Decision be replaced by a new decision imposing a four-year period of ineligibility on the rider," CAS said in a statement.

CAS added that no date for the hearing has yet been fixed.

Aprilia rider Iannone, 30, was banned in April by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) after testing positive for anabolic steroids in a urine sample collected at an in-competition test at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang on November 3.

Italian Iannone was also disqualified from the final two races of the 2019 MotoGP season -- in Malaysia and then Valencia -- which he had not finished. He ended the season in 16th place on 43 points.

Aprilia announced on Tuesday that Iannone's teammate Aleix Espargaro, had extended his contract with the Italian manufacturer until the end of 2022.

