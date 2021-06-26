Ibrahim Zeb wins DC Peshawar Squash Championship

Ibrahim Zeb defeated Mubeen Khan in U-13, Azan Khalil recorded victory against Shiraz Akbar in U17 and Hazifa overpowered Khurshal Riaz in U19 Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Ibrahim Zeb defeated Mubeen Khan in U-13, Azan Khalil recorded victory against Shiraz Akbar in U17 and Hazifa overpowered Khurshal Riaz in U19 Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

The prize distribution ceremony of the championship held here on Saturday was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, who distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners.

He was flanked by Project Director, Prime Minister 1000 Sports Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Squash Legend Mohibullah, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Former World No. 10 International Squash Player Amjad Khan, Director Development Saleem Raza, Organizing Secretary Muhammad Waseem, Coach Alamzeb, Naimatullah and Deputy Director Amir Muhammad Batani.

The DC Squash Championship ended with the collaboration of District Administration and District Sports Office Peshawar. The finals were held at the Squash Complex Qayyum Stadium Peshawar in which Hazifa Zahid upset international squash player Khushal Riaz by 12-10, 9-11, 11-13, 10-12 and 11-9 to claim the trophy.

Similarly, in the U17 category, Azan Khalil defeated Sheraz Akbar 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 and 12-10. Both Azan Khalil and Sheraz Akbar played well and exhibited excellent displays with some fine shorts.

In the U13 category, Ibrahim Zeb defeated Mubeen Khan and won the final match by 3-2, the score was 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8. Ibrhaim Zeb and Mubeen gave each other a tough fight. Ibrhaim Zeb, younger brother of Abbas Zeb, Pakistan's leading squash player, played well and despite facing tough resistance, he marched into victory.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood said that he was happy to see a large number of players because sports activities were closed for long due to Coronavirus.

However, he said, they should still be cautious and ensure implementation of government Standard Operating Procedures. He advised the players to get vaccinated against coronavirus at the earliest.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has created a legend in squash and hoped that these children would also rule the world in future in this game.